5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Indonesia, 20 Killed

At least 20 people were killed and around 300 others were injured after an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 rocked Indonesia's western province of West Java on Monday.

The quake's tremors were also felt throughout the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

The epicenter was on land in Cianjur in West Java, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), BMKG said, adding there was no potential for a tsunami.

According to the USGS, the earthquake's depth was 10.0 km below the ground and occurred around 11:51:10 (UTC+05:30) on Monday.

The epicentre was determined to be at 6.840 degrees south latitude and 107.107 degrees east longitude.

Buildings have reportedly damaged after the earthquake jolted Java island. The earthquake rattled high-rises as far away as capital Jakarta.