Shah Rukh Called Me: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had called him to enquire about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his latest release ‘Pathaan’.
This comes after the Assam CM refused to recognize Shah Rukh Khan at a press conference after being questioned about the unruly incident at a movie theatre in Guwahati’s Narengi where members of Bajrang Dal tore down posters of the upcoming film Pathaan and burnt them.
Taking to Twitter today, CM Sarma wrote, “Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film.”
“I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents,” he added.
It may be noted that CM Sarma said yesterday that he did not know anything about Shah Rukh Khan or his movie ‘Pathaan’.
While commenting on the protest in Guwahati, he had said, “Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or his film Pathaan.”
Instead, he urged the residents of Assam of to watch the film Dr. Bezbaruah 2 which will be released shortly.
Speaking on Bollywood’s Badshah, he said, “Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter. Action will be taken if law and order have been violated and a case is filed.”
Earlier on Friday night, Bajrang Dal activists burnt posters of the film ‘Pathaan’ at Narengi in Guwahati amid nationwide protests against the film starring Shah Rukh Khan.
While protests were not as intense in Assam as it was in other parts of the country, on Friday, activists of the Bajrang Dal stormed the Gold Cinema at LG Tower in Narengi to protest against the film scheduled to release next week.
The activists tore down the poster of the film and then set it on fire. Videos of burning the posters were being circulated on social media.
The protestors were heard shouting Jai Shree Ram slogans while burning down the posters. Some of them even entered the cinema hall premises and took down some other posters as well.
Locals said that despite the area being a highly populated zone with adquate police presence, there were no policemen seen at the time the alleged vandalism took place.