Shah Rukh Called Me: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had called him to enquire about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his latest release ‘Pathaan’.

This comes after the Assam CM refused to recognize Shah Rukh Khan at a press conference after being questioned about the unruly incident at a movie theatre in Guwahati’s Narengi where members of Bajrang Dal tore down posters of the upcoming film Pathaan and burnt them.

Taking to Twitter today, CM Sarma wrote, “Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film.”

“I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents,” he added.