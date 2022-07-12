62 Killed Including 24 Children In Pakistan Rain-Related Incidents

As many as 62 people have lost their lives, including 24 children in Balochistan due to heavy rains triggering floods and other calamities.

According to Pakistan's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the deaths took place in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Ketch, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibi.

Around 48 people were injured in various accidents in Balochistan province, while more than 670 houses collapsed.

Due to the recent monsoon rains, the water level in Hub Dam has risen to 334 feet, while the capacity is 339 feet

On Monday, Karachi witnessed a heavy spell of rain after which parts of the city became submerged, further exposing the tall claims of the provincial authorities who imposed a rain emergency to deal with the situation.

Moreover, four people were also electrocuted in different locations.

Several roads in the city were filled with water and closed for traffic. The police officials said the traffic has been severely affected due to the accumulation of water.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted widespread rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh From July 14.

According to the PMD's advisory, a strong rain system will enter Pakistan from July 14, which is likely to gradually spread over central and upper Sindh.

Meanwhile, the Shehbaz Sharif government has blamed its predecessor Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the energy shortfall.