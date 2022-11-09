6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Nepal, 6 Killed

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude rocked Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday killing six persons.

According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 1:57 am at a depth of 10 kms.

Reportedly, tremors were also felt in India's capital New Delhi and its surrounding areas.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," NCS reported.

The six deaths have been reported from Doti District in Far-West Nepal after a house collapsed as a result of the tremors.

As per the officials, among the deceased are one female and two children. However, the identities of casualties are yet to be ascertained.

The Nepal Army has been mobilised in the affected areas to carry out the search and rescue operations, the officials said.

Earlier on October 19, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 shook Kathmandu. As per NCS, the earthquake occurred 53 kilometres east of Kathmandu at around 2:52 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

In 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between its capital Kathmandu and city of Pokhara. It is estimated to have killed 8,964 people and injured close to 22,000 people.