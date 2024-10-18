'75 Years Lost': Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif Calls for Renewed Dialogue with India

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif emphasized the need for India and Pakistan to "bury the past" and focus on the future during a recent interaction with Indian journalists.
His comments, made at the Punjab Chief Minister's office where his daughter Maryam Sharif was present, underline his belief that historical grievances should not impede progress in bilateral relations.
Sharif criticized former Prime Minister Imran Khan for the deterioration in ties between the two nations, indicating that Khan's comments had negatively impacted their relationship.
He described External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's recent visit to Islamabad for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting as a "good beginning," noting it marked the first visit of an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nine years.
Expressing his discontent over the prolonged pause in diplomatic relations, Nawaz Sharif stated, "We have lost 75 years; now we should think of the next 75 years." He advocated for constructive dialogue, urging both nations to sit down and discuss pathways for collaboration in areas like trade, investment, tourism, and energy.
Reflecting on past interactions, Sharif fondly remembered Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visit to Lahore and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise stopover in December 2015.
He stated, "Talks should not stop. It would have been better if Modi saab had come himself for the SCO meeting."
Sharif's vision includes reviving cricketing ties between the two nations, expressing a willingness to travel to India to watch a match if the two teams compete in a major tournament final.
He noted the absurdity of trade routes that divert goods from Amritsar to Lahore via Dubai, stressing the need for more direct trade connections.