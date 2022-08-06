8 Killed, 18 Injured in Blast in Kabul

At least eight persons have been killed and 18 others injured in Afghanistan’s Kabul on Friday during a gathering following the holy month of Muharram.

The explosion took place in a Shi'ite residential area in Kabul. Sources said that several people had gathered to commemorate the first 10 days of the Muslim holy month of Muharram.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the Islamic State (IS) militant group claimed responsibility for the blast.

The Shias community has been facing persecution in Afghanistan for many years. The reports of prohibition were reported from the major cities of Herat and Kabul with some Shia Muslims also forced to break their fast prior to the announcement of Eid by their mosques.

Notably, since the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair with unabated human rights violations.