Poland To Get Sanction To Send German-Made Tanks To Ukraine

Germany is ready to authorize Poland to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine to help Kyiv fight the Russian invasion if Warsaw makes such a request, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told French Television LCI on Sunday, reported CNN.

"The question has not been asked. If we were asked the question, we would not stand in the way," Baerbock said in an interview on the sides of a French-German cabinet meeting celebrating 60 years of the Elysee treaty.

When asked for clarification by the interviewer if she meant Germany would not stop Poland from sending battle tanks to Ukraine, Baerbock said, "You have understood me correctly."

Her comments come as Berlin resists pressure from Kyiv to send some of its own stocks of the Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Poland has announced it is ready to deliver 14 Leopard tanks to Kyiv but Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he was waiting for "a clear statement" from Berlin whether countries that have the Leopards can transfer them to Ukraine, reported RFI.

"We have rules, the so-called end-use controls," Baerbock said of Germany's hesitancy to send combat tanks into the war zone.

According to Germany's basic law, "weapons intended for warfare may be manufactured, transported, and marketed only with the authorization of the federal government," reported CNN.

Under the "War Weapons Control Act" the German government must consent to any delivery of German-made weapons to a war zone.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz must consent and the final decision rests with him, according to German law.

Scholz has been heavily criticized by his liberal coalition partner and many others for his stance on sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said that there was "no alternative" but for the West to give Ukraine heavy tanks.