8 Killed in Germany Mass Shooting

As many as eight people have been killed in a mass shooting at Jehovah's Witness center in Hamburg City in Germany including the suspected gunman.

A police spokesman at the scene informed that the police officers heard a gunshot upstairs on entering the building. However, the motive of the attacker still remains unclear.

The officers searched the building’s higher floors after hearing the shot and found another person there.

According to reports, the first emergency call was made around 2015 GMT after shots rang out at the building in the city's northern district of Gross Borstel.

Police tweeted that "several people were seriously injured, some even fatally" in the incident.

While requesting people not to speculate, the police said, "At the moment there is no reliable information on the motive of the crime.”

An alarm for "extreme danger" in the area had been sounded using a catastrophe warning app, but Germany's Federal Office for Civil Protection lifted it shortly after 3 am local time.

Munich police tweeted early Friday: "The police measures in the surrounding area are gradually being discontinued. Investigations into the background of the crime are continuing."

On Thursday morning, the police suggested that in the unexceptional an event had been taking place.

According to reports, Jehovah's Witnesses had gathered for a weekly Bible study meeting.

There are about 175,000 people in Germany, including 3,800 in Hamburg, who are Jehovah's Witnesses.

The first officers at the scene found several lifeless bodies and seriously wounded people, police said.

Hamburger Abendblatt reported that 17 unhurt people, who had been at the event, were being attended to by the fire brigade.

The folice said that the officers heard a shot in the "upper part of the building" before finding a body in the area where it rang out.

"We have no indications of a perpetrator on the run," said the police spokesman. Instead, officers have "indications that a perpetrator may have been in the building and may be even among the dead," the police said.