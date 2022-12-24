8 Killed, Several Injured as Fuel Tanker Explodes in South Africa

At least eight persons were killed and several others were injured after a fuel tanker exploded in Johannesburg in South Africa on Saturday morning.

The deceased include six adults and two children.

According to reports, the blast damaged many buildings nearby including the roof of the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial Hospital, destroyed two houses and several cars.

Many bystanders were also injured in the explosion.

According to local media, the fuel truck reportedly belongs to LP Gas.

The tanker caught fire while under a low bridge, emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said.

"Apparently, a gas tanker drove under the subway bridge and got stuck in there, and due to friction, it caught alight," Mr Ntladi told South African media.

Meanwhile, emergency services have arrived at the spot to carry out rescue operation.