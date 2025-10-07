8,850 km of Algae: What’s Happening in Our Oceans?

Scientists are warning of an unprecedented environmental phenomenon occurring in the Atlantic Ocean. A gargantuan belt of brown seaweed, or the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt (GASB), currently extends nearly 8,850 km from the middle of the Atlantic to the Gulf of Mexico and can be viewed from space. And at some 37.5 million tons, the algae bloom is more than a curiosity piece—it is seriously endangering the ecology, economy, and public health.

From Habitat to Hazard

Historically, limited only in the Sargasso Sea, Sargassum, a free-floating seaweed, has long served as crucial habitat to small sea organisms and fish. Of late, this has escalated it into a global issue because it has spread beyond the normal traditional limits. Nutrient-rich, warm waters power its explosive development. Nitrogen and phosphorus in runoff from farms, sewage, and industrial runoff find their way into the sea via the rivers, providing a nursery for the expansion of Sargassum.

Research conducted by Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute shows that there was a 55% rise in nitrogen content in Sargassum between 1980 and 2020 and a 50% rise in the nitrogen-to-phosphorus ratio. The result: algae that grow more than ever before explosively, forming an impenetrable, thick brown ribbon encircling the Atlantic. The Amazon River contributes the most nutrients, and ocean currents like the Gulf Stream and Loop Current carry the algae to the Gulf of Mexico, nourishing the belt the entire year round. Ecological Impacts

The ecological effects are serious. Thick mats of Sargassum block sunlight, suppressing photosynthesis on coral reefs and oceanic carbon capture. Hydrogen sulfide, methane, and other greenhouse gases are released by the rotting algae, accelerating global warming. Coastal dwellers have odors and exposure to toxic gases, creating a genuine public health hazard.

Economic Fallout

The Sargassum invasion also disrupts economies that rely on clean coastlines. Tourism is affected when beaches are clogged with algae, and fishing activities are suspended as marine ecosystems are strained. Cleanup expenses amount to millions of dollars a year. In one extreme instance in 1991, Florida's coast was so thick with Sargassum buildup that it prompted a nuclear power plant to temporarily close down, citing the algae's capability to impact critical infrastructure.

Drivers and Future Threats

Increasing sea temperatures and shifting wind currents are a perfect breeding ground for additional Sargassum. If left unchecked, the GASB is predicted to spread further northward, endangering the entire U.S. and Caribbean coast.

The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt is now no longer a regional oddity; it is a burgeoning international crisis. Scientists and policymakers have an immediate problem on their hands: curbing nutrient inflows, tracking growth patterns, and getting coastal communities ready for the cascading ecological, economic, and health effects of this sea-based scourge.

Also Read: Devastating Floods Leave Over 60 Dead in Nepal