Devastating Floods Leave Over 60 Dead in Nepal

In Nepal, the rains may have stopped, but the aftermath of last week’s heavy downpour continues to haunt the southern plains. Widespread flooding has left at least 61 people dead across 10 districts, according to data released by Nepal Police.

Though the rain receded on Sunday, large parts of roads, paddy fields, and houses remain submerged, crippling normal life in several low-lying areas. The southern plains, known as Nepal’s agricultural heartland, have been among the worst affected.

“Our paddy fields, homes, and essentials are all under water. Everything is destroyed, and there’s been no help from authorities so far,” said a resident of Mahottari district, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Rivers like the Ratu and Bighi have overflowed their banks, flooding dozens of villages in the Terai region. Locals say they are unable to return home as stagnant floodwater remains trapped due to poor drainage. “All the houses are still surrounded by water. We have lost everything, and there’s no way to drain it out,” said a flood victim from Jaleshwor.

Every year, the southern plains of Nepal suffer from severe flooding due to poor drainage and their low-lying geography. Rainfall from the hills and mountains flows downstream to these plains before entering India, inundating wide areas along the way.

Authorities have moved displaced families to community shelters. “Those affected have been relocated to safe areas with support from local bodies and security agencies. Some have gone back as the water level has started to fall,” said Narayan Prasad Risal, senior district officer. He added that arrangements for food and drinking water have been made, and further aid will be provided in coordination with disaster management agencies.

This year, Ilam district in Koshi Province recorded the highest number of casualties with 37 deaths, followed by Panchthar with eight and Udayapur with three. Other deaths were reported from Khotang, Sunsari, Rautahat, Morang, Mahottari, Sindhupalchok, and Sindhuli.

Rescue operations are underway, with teams from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police deployed in flood and landslide-affected zones. Infrastructure damage has been extensive, affecting roads, bridges, electricity, and telecommunications networks. Some routes have reopened as clearance work progresses.

Officials attribute the recent disaster to moisture-laden monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal that triggered torrential rains across the country.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), Nepal has recorded 285 deaths from various disaster incidents since April 14. At least 27 people remain missing.

Among this year’s overall fatalities, snake bites have claimed 86 lives, followed by 46 deaths due to landslides and 45 from lightning strikes. Floods have caused 30 deaths, while fires, storms, and animal attacks have also contributed to the toll.

In total, 4,065 disaster incidents have been reported since mid-April, leaving over 1,000 people injured and more than 7,000 families affected.

