93 Arrested Over Anti-Israel Protests At University of Southern California

As many as 93 individuals were arrested on suspicion of trespassing during demonstrations at the University of Southern California, reported CNN.
According to Los Angeles Police Captain Kelly Muniz, the arrests were prompted by violations of the university's orders, leading to law enforcement intervention. Additionally, one person was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, as per Muniz's statement.
No injuries to protesters or officers were reported during the protests, according to police officials. The USC Department of Public Safety issued warnings to protesters at Alumni Park, urging them to disperse or face arrest for trespassing. Tensions escalated when protesters refused to comply with orders to remove prohibited items, resulting in the closure of the campus and subsequent arrests by the LAPD.
In a separate development, House Speaker Mike Johnson called for the resignation of Columbia University's president amidst ongoing protests sparked by pro-Palestinian sentiments. Demonstrators at Columbia University demand the severance of ties with Israeli academic institutions and complete divestment from entities linked to Israel due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
Johnson emphasized the importance of restoring order on campus, suggesting that if the university president cannot achieve this, she should resign. Student reactions to this call for resignation vary, with some expressing willingness to continue working with her.
Meanwhile, over 30 arrests were made during protests at the University of Texas in Austin.