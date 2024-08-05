98 Killed in Bangladesh Student Protests; India Issues Travel Advisory

At least 98 people were killed on Sunday amid violent clashes during ongoing student protests in Bangladesh, with demands for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation escalating. The unrest, which began last month, erupted after the Bangladesh High Court ruled in favor of reinstating a 30% quota in government jobs for descendants of freedom fighters.
The ruling triggered widespread protests, as students opposed the quota reforms, calling for their reversal. When Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina refused to meet their demands, tensions intensified, leading to violent confrontations between students, police, and government-supporting groups.
The protests have claimed over 200 lives and left many injured, creating a volatile situation across the country. The Bangladeshi government responded by cutting off internet connectivity for 11 days, a measure gradually lifted as the situation temporarily calmed.
While talks between the students and the government led to a brief lull in the protests, the unrest resumed as students called for a nationwide civil disobedience movement. They are now demanding a public apology from Prime Minister Hasina for the deaths, the removal of several of her ministers, and the reopening of schools and universities, which have remained closed since the escalation of the protests.
In light of the renewed violence and instability, India has issued a travel advisory, urging its citizens to avoid traveling to Bangladesh until further notice. The situation remains tense, with widespread calls for change and growing pressure on the Bangladeshi government to address the demands of the protesting students.