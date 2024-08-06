AASU Demands Tightened Border Security Amid Bangladesh Crisis

In light of the recent turmoil in Bangladesh, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has reiterated its demand for enhanced security along the India-Bangladesh border. The students' union has called on both the central and Assam governments to ensure that the border is tightly secured to prevent illegal infiltration.
In a statement released today, AASU President Utpal Sarma and General Secretary Shankarjyoti Baruah voiced their concerns about the open border and the risk of increased illegal migration. They criticized both the central and Assam governments for their failure to properly seal the 270 km border, describing this oversight as an "unforgivable crime" in the wake of the Assam Movement and the Assam Accord signed in 1985.
The statement emphasized that the migration of illegal Bangladeshis poses a significant threat to the identity and existence of Assam’s indigenous people. AASU warned against providing shelter to infiltrators under the guise of the current situation in Bangladesh, urging immediate and stringent border security measures to protect Assam and the nation.
"The people of Assam and the students' union are closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh. We demand that the government take decisive action to secure the border and prevent any adverse impact on our region," the statement concluded.