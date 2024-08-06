AASU Demands Tightened Border Security Amid Bangladesh Crisis

In a statement released today, AASU President Utpal Sarma and General Secretary Shankarjyoti Baruah voiced their concerns about the open border and the risk of increased illegal migration. They criticized both the central and Assam governments for their failure to properly seal the 270 km border, describing this oversight as an "unforgivable crime" in the wake of the Assam Movement and the Assam Accord signed in 1985.