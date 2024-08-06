World

Security Measures Intensified by BSF M'laya Frontier Amidst Ongoing Unrest in Bangladesh

The IG BSF Meghalaya Harbax Singh Dhillon stated that, troops and field commanders are fully aware and vigilant about ongoing developments.
In light of the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier, which oversees a 444 km stretch of the international border with Bangladesh, has heightened security measures to ensure effective border domination and management. Extensive operations are underway along the entire border to prevent illegal entry and smuggling activities.

The IG BSF Meghalaya Harbax Singh Dhillon stated that, troops and field commanders are fully aware and vigilant about ongoing developments. The situation across the international border is being closely monitored to address any unforeseen circumstances. Senior officers and commandants have been deployed at the border and instructed to remain in mission mode.

All land customs stations and integrated check posts on the International Border of Meghalaya are on high alert and civilian movement has been restricted along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The Meghalaya state government has also imposed a night curfew along the entire International border of Meghalaya. The civil administration and local police in collaboration with the BSF have enhanced vigilance and instructed villagers to remain extra alert.

