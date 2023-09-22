“Acts of Aggression Have No Place…” Says Canadian Ministry Amid Threats to Hindus

After an online video in which Hindu Canadians are asked to leave the country surfaced on social media platforms, the Canadian government termed the act as “offensive and hateful” and asserted that such acts of aggression, hate, intimidation, or incitement of fear have no place in Canada.
The country’s Department of Public Safety has urged all Canadians to respect one another and follow the rule of law, asserting that all communities deserve to feel safe.
Posting on platform X, the minsitry rote, “There is no place in Canada for hate. The circulation of an online video in which Hindu Canadians are told to leave Canada is offensive and hateful, and is an affront to all Canadians and the values we hold dearly.”
“Acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no place in this country and only serve to divide us. We urge all Canadians to respect one another and follow the rule of law. Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities,” they further wrote.
Relations between India and Canada have been escalating in the last few days over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British California. Nijjar was gunned down outside a gurdwara in June. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leveled serious allegations against the Indian government saying that there were links between the latter and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whom he called a "Canadian citizen".
On Thursday, BLS International Services Limited, an Indian outsourcing service provider suspended visa services to Canadian nationals. It added that ‘the impact of this move is “negligible” on the company’s financials as the Canadian visa issuance business contributes less than 2 per cent to its total annual revenue.’