Advantage Assam 2.0: CM Pitches Assam as Investment Hub to Korean Industry

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a series of significant engagements with South Korean industry leaders on the second day of his visit to the Republic of Korea, ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit scheduled for February 25-26, 2025, in Guwahati.

The summit, which will be attended by prominent figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to strengthen economic and industrial collaboration between Assam and the global business community.

As part of the Advantage Assam Roadshows, which are being held in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, and Dubai, CM Sarma sought to attract global industry participation for the summit. The roadshows are focused on highlighting Assam's potential for investment and fostering international partnerships.

CM Sarma’s first engagement involved over 100 business leaders from South Korea, in an event organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea. During the meeting, he encouraged the leaders to explore investment opportunities in Assam, emphasizing the state's strategic location, resource-rich sectors, and government policies aimed at facilitating business growth. He also invited a Korean delegation to attend the upcoming summit, which will serve as a platform for deeper collaboration.

The Chief Minister’s next engagement was with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), led by its President, Kang Kyungsung. Discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation in trade, commerce, industry, and skill development between Assam and South Korea. CM Sarma highlighted Assam’s growing industrial landscape and underscored the state’s commitment to supporting business ventures that contribute to mutual growth.

In a further round of discussions with The Korea Automobile Parts Industry Promotion Foundation, CM Sarma emphasized Assam's strategic position as a gateway to the $100 billion Indian automobile industry and the Southeast Asian market. He assured the delegation of the state’s full support in setting up operations in Assam, offering a conducive environment for industrial development.

CM Sarma also addressed the Korean media, providing insights into Assam’s developmental trajectory and its potential for international investment. The Chief Minister is scheduled to continue his meetings tomorrow, with the aim of advancing the vision for Advantage Assam 2.0.

These outreach efforts, supported by the Indian Embassy in South Korea, are crucial in strengthening bilateral ties and positioning Assam as a preferred investment destination. The upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 summit is set to be a landmark event in the state's pursuit of sustainable economic growth and industrial advancement.

