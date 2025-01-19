Advantage Assam Summit: CM Sarma Embarks on Visit to South Korea, Japan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma began his visit to South Korea and Japan on Sunday to invite potential investors and entrepreneurs for the upcoming Advantage Assam Summit 2.0. The summit will be organized by the Assam government and aims to attract business opportunities to the state.

During his trip, CM Sarma will participate in roadshows for the summit, which are planned across a total of eight countries.

Taking to platform 'X', CM Sarma wrote, "Namaste South Korea. Look forward to having engaging discussions with industry leaders and agencies during my 3-day visit starting today to showcase Assam's potential ahead of the #AdvantageAssam2 Summit and to take forward the warm Indo-Korea ties."

"On a visit to South Korea for #AdvantageAssam2 Roadshow, I had a chance to go to the Banpo Hangang River Park, a thoughtfully crafted island for the leisure of Seoul residents, nestled on the banks of the Han River. Our Guwahati Riverfront is also shaping up with the same philosophy and will be opened soon for public," he wrote on another post.

The Assam Chief Minister is scheduled to attend the Advantage Assam 2.0 roadshows in Seoul from January 19 to 21 and in Tokyo from January 21 to 24.

The Advantage Assam conclave is set to take place on February 25-26, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the event. Along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, other Cabinet ministers and senior officials are participating in various promotional activities for the summit in different states and countries.