'Violence, Extremism and Chaos': Sheikh Hasina Slams Bangladesh Interim Govt

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has strongly hit out at the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, blaming it for growing violence, instability and worsening ties with neighbouring countries, particularly India.

Speaking in an email interview with ANI, Hasina said the situation in Dhaka has deteriorated sharply following days of unrest triggered by the killing of activist Sharif Osman Hadi. She alleged that law and order have collapsed under the interim administration, creating fear within the country and concern abroad.

Hasina said violence has become routine, while authorities either deny the problem or fail to control it. According to her, the growing chaos is not only destabilising Bangladesh internally but also damaging its credibility on the international stage. She claimed neighbouring countries are watching the developments with alarm, particularly due to attacks on minorities and the overall breakdown of governance.

Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth activist linked to last year’s July uprising, was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area. He suffered a severe head injury and was flown to Singapore for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries on December 18. His death sparked protests across the capital, with demonstrators gathering at the Shahbagh area demanding justice.

Hasina also raised concerns over what she described as the growing influence of radical Islamist groups in Bangladesh. She alleged that the interim government has released convicted terrorists and allowed extremist elements to enter positions of authority. Warning of long-term consequences, she said Bangladesh’s secular political foundation is being deliberately weakened.

She further suggested that the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami could be lifted, a move she believes would further embolden radical forces. According to Hasina, Yunus lacks political experience and is being used by extremist groups to present a moderate image to the outside world while reshaping state institutions from within.

The former prime minister also addressed the growing strain in India-Bangladesh relations, blaming the interim government for failing to protect religious minorities and for allowing anti-India sentiment to spread. Referring to the killing of 27-year-old Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das, she said such incidents have deepened mistrust and anger.

Das was reportedly beaten to death by a mob over allegations of blasphemy on December 18, after which his body was set on fire. The incident triggered nationwide outrage, leading to the arrest of 10 people.

Hasina said hostile rhetoric from the interim leadership, combined with inaction against extremist violence, has pushed relations with India to a low point. She stressed that India has long been Bangladesh’s closest partner and said the relationship would recover once democratic governance is restored.

Amid the unrest, India’s Visa Application Centre in Chittagong suspended all visa services following security concerns. Responding to this, Hasina said India’s fears are justified, accusing the interim government of failing to protect diplomatic missions and allowing violent groups to act without consequences.

Bangladesh continues to witness protests, vandalism and attacks on media offices as the country heads towards elections scheduled for next year, with political uncertainty and public unrest showing no signs of easing.

