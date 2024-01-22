Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha, 25-Foot Hanuman Statue Reaches US' Monroe

A massive 25-foot sculpture of Lord Hanuman has been delivered to the Om Sri Sai Balaji temple and culture center in Monroe, New Jersey, USA, in preparation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Suryanarayana Maddula, the leader of the temple and culture center, was joined by trustee Pankaj Mohan, and co-founders Ramesh Taduvai and Ramkrishna Sannidhi, along with community leaders Alok Kumar, Sanjeev Singh, Rajiv Akhaury, and Anurag Kumar as the statue arrived in Monroe.
They claimed it was a remarkable coincidence that during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, the foremost devotee of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, appeared in New Jersey.
"Today is a great day in the history of Monroe at Om Sri Sai Balaji temple. Hanuman ji came all the way from India. It is a single stone 25 feet long. Ram Ji is arriving in Ayodhya today. The Hanuman temple will be ready by the end of this year and this statue will be erected there," Suryanarayana Maddula, the Chairman of the temple and culture centre said.
The statue, weighing 15 tonnes and crafted from a single stone, holds the distinction of being the largest indoor statue in the entire United States.
"It is a huge milestone for us that the ceremony is taking place at Ram Janmabhoomi. Lord Hanuman is a big devotee of Lord Ram. We have made this temple with the traits of both North and South India," one of the members of the centre said.
"We are very happy that this 15-tonne statue has arrived here at the same time when Pran Pratishtha ceremony is taking place in Ayodhya," another member added.
In the meantime, the United States is preparing for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony with nearly twelve events scheduled throughout the country to honor this significant occasion.
Multiple events are scheduled to take place simultaneously in various locations, including New York Times Square, Boston, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, coinciding with the ceremony in India.
The advertisements are now displayed in several states including Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia. Furthermore, Arizona and Missouri are also expected to participate in this visual event, which commenced on January 15, as reported by the American chapter of the VHP.
The US chapter of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), along with Hindus from across the country, has erected over 40 billboards in 10 states and beyond. These billboards carry the message about the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.
To mark the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Hindu American community in the US has arranged numerous car rallies and is preparing additional events leading up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.
The Pran Pratishtha process commenced on January 16, with the 'Prayaschit' and Karmakuti puja taking place on the same day, followed by the idol's entry into the premises on January 17.
On January 18, the idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the sacred area of the impressive new temple. Aushadhivas, Kesaradhivas, and Ghritadhivas took place on January 19, followed by Dhanyadhivas. Sugardhivas, Fruitdhivas, and Pushpadhivas were observed on January 20, and finally, Madhyadhivas and Shayadhivas were held on January 21.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the ceremonial 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals, which will be led by a group of priests headed by Lakshmikant Dixit.
PM Modi, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other esteemed individuals will attend the event.
Distinguished individuals from the realms of cricket, film, spirituality, politics, art, literature, culture, and various other domains have also received invitations to attend the event.