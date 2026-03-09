Ali Khamenei's Son, Mojtaba Khamenei, Becomes New Iran Supreme Leader

In a dramatic political shift during a period of escalating conflict in the Middle East, Mojtaba Khamenei has been appointed as the new Supreme Leader of Iran, succeeding his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in recent military strikes.

The decision was announced shortly after midnight in Tehran by the Assembly of Experts, an 88-member council of clerics responsible for selecting the country’s supreme leader. In its statement, the body confirmed that Mojtaba Khamenei had been chosen as the third leader of the Islamic Republic.

The role of Supreme Leader holds ultimate authority in Iran’s political system, giving Mojtaba the final decision-making power over the country’s government, military, and major state policies.

Power Transition During Wartime

The leadership change comes at a time when Iran is facing an intense military confrontation involving Israel and the United States. The conflict, which began more than a week ago, has already triggered significant regional instability and global economic concerns.

Mojtaba Khamenei, a cleric known to wield influence within Iran’s security apparatus and economic networks, had long been considered a leading candidate to succeed his father.

Following the announcement, Iranian state media reported that senior military commanders and the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps pledged loyalty to the new leader.

Global Reactions and Rising Tensions

The leadership change has drawn attention from world leaders. US President Donald Trump previously suggested that Washington should influence Iran’s leadership transition, warning that the new leader’s future could depend on international acceptance.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu signalled that Israel would continue military operations against the Iranian leadership and strategic targets.

The conflict has already caused heavy casualties in Iran. According to Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, more than 1,300 civilians have been killed and thousands injured since the hostilities began.

Oil Markets React to War

The expanding conflict has also shaken global energy markets. Crude prices surged past Rs 100 per barrel amid fears of supply disruptions, particularly around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.

Market volatility spread across global financial centres as investors reacted to the risk of prolonged instability in the region.

Military Escalation Continues

The war shows no signs of slowing down. Israel has continued strikes targeting senior Iranian officials and military infrastructure, including the reported killing of Abolqasem Babaian in a recent operation.

At the same time, Iran has launched retaliatory attacks across the region, targeting facilities linked to U.S. and allied forces.

Amid growing security threats, the U.S. State Department has ordered non-essential diplomatic staff to leave several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain.