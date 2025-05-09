American Cardinal Robert Prevost Elected Pope, Assumes Title Leo XIV

In a historic moment for the Catholic Church, American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected the 268th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church on May 8, 2025. The 69-year-old prelate, who hails from Chicago, assumed the papal name Leo XIV, becoming the first American-born pope in history and succeeding Pope Francis, who passed away earlier this year.

Pope Leo XIV brings to the papacy decades of ecclesiastical leadership, cross-cultural ministry, and academic engagement. Prior to his election, he served as the Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, positions he held since 2023. His tenure in these critical Vatican roles, particularly his work shaping the global episcopate, had marked him as a frontrunner during the 2025 conclave.

His ecclesiastical journey spans continents. A member of the Order of Saint Augustine, Prevost served as the Prior General of the Augustinians from 2001 to 2013. From 2015 to 2023, he was the Bishop of Chiclayo, a diocese in northern Peru, where he became a naturalized citizen—a testament to his deep pastoral ties to Latin America.

Prevost’s earlier years in Peru, from 1985 to 1986 and again from 1988 to 1998, saw him serving as a parish pastor, diocesan official, seminary professor, and administrator. His fluency in Spanish and long-standing commitment to Latin American communities earned him widespread admiration.

In 2023, Pope Francis elevated Prevost to the rank of cardinal and entrusted him with the key task of overseeing global bishop appointments—a responsibility that significantly raised his profile within the College of Cardinals.

Following Pope Francis’s death, Cardinal Prevost emerged as a leading papabile—a cardinal considered likely to be elected pope. His election by the conclave signals continuity with Pope Francis’s pastoral vision, but also reflects a Church increasingly embracing global leadership.

As Pope Leo XIV, he inherits a complex papal mantle at a time of global uncertainty and deepening calls for reform. His cross-cultural pastoral experience, theological depth, and reputation for humility and dialogue are expected to shape his pontificate in the years ahead.