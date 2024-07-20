Modi Becomes Most Followed World Leader On X, Musk Lauds Milestone

Since joining the platform in 2009, PM Modi has utilized 'X' for constructive engagement, maintaining an active and approachable persona. He follows numerous common citizens, interacts with them, replies to their messages, and has never blocked anyone. Notably, PM Modi has grown his following organically, without the aid of paid promotions or bots. Through a blend of insightful and engaging posts, he has captivated millions around the globe, reinforcing his significant social media presence.