Modi Becomes Most Followed World Leader On X, Musk Lauds Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday became the most followed world leader on Elon Musk owned 'X' (previously Twitter). Musk extended his congratulations to PM Modi through a post on X.
Musk's congratulatory message stated, "Congratulations PM @NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader!" This accolade comes as PM Modi surpasses the milestone of over 100 million followers on 'X'.
Prime Minister Modi's follower count significantly outpaces other global leaders. For instance, US President Joe Biden has 38.1 million followers, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has 11.2 million, and Pope Francis has 18.5 million. Moreover, Modi's follower count also exceeds that of renowned celebrities like Taylor Swift, who has 95.2 million followers, Lady Gaga with 83.1 million, and Kim Kardashian with 75.2 million.
In the realm of sports, PM Modi's presence on 'X' outstrips that of many prominent athletes. Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has 64.2 million followers, Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. has 63.6 million, and American basketball player LeBron James has 52.9 million followers.
When compared to other Indian politicians on 'X', PM Modi's follower count stands out remarkably. The Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has 26.4 million followers, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav follows with 19.9 million, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with 7.4 million, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with 6.3 million, his son Tejashwi Yadav with 5.2 million, and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar with 2.9 million followers.
In the past three years, PM Modi's 'X' handle has witnessed a substantial increase of approximately 30 million followers. His influence is not confined to 'X' alone; on YouTube, he has nearly 25 million subscribers, and on Instagram, he boasts over 91 million followers.
Since joining the platform in 2009, PM Modi has utilized 'X' for constructive engagement, maintaining an active and approachable persona. He follows numerous common citizens, interacts with them, replies to their messages, and has never blocked anyone. Notably, PM Modi has grown his following organically, without the aid of paid promotions or bots. Through a blend of insightful and engaging posts, he has captivated millions around the globe, reinforcing his significant social media presence.