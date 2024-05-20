Another Journalist Killed In Pakistan, PEC Demands Probe

“Mehar Ashfaq Siyal is the 47th journalist killed this year across the world. Pakistan government must probe into the murder and punish the culprits under the law,” said Blaise Lempen, president of PEC (www.pressemblem.ch), adding that PEC stands with the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) in their mission for justice to the journo-victims. PFUJ leaders are also raising voices for adequate financial compensations to the bereaved families. Pak media persons are also raising voices for adequate financial compensations to the bereaved families.