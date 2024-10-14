Another Journalist Murdered in Bangladesh, PEC Calls for Justice

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a global media safety and rights organization, has expressed grave concern over the murder of another journalist in Bangladesh.
The PEC has called on authorities to swiftly bring the culprits to justice and adequately compensate the victim’s family.
On 12 October 2024, senior journalist Swapan Kumar Bhadra (65), was brutally hacked to death by three assailants in front of his residence in Majhipara, Mymensingh.
Bhadra, a former vice-president of the Tarakanda Press Club, had previously worked with prominent Bengali newspapers including Dainik Swajan, Ajker Khabar, and Khabar Patra.
Although he was no longer associated with any publication at the time of his death, Bhadra remained active on social media, addressing key issues such as terrorism, drug-related crimes, and other anti-social activities.
Local authorities have arrested a suspect, Sagar Miyan, and are actively searching for the two other attackers. Bhadra is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter, along with other close relatives.
PEC President Blaise Lempen condemned the murder and urged interim government leader Prof. Muhammad Yunus to take a personal interest in ensuring justice is served. Lempen pointed out that Bhadra's murder adds to a troubling tally of journalists targeted globally, with 110 journalists killed this year alone.
Bangladesh has seen five other journalists killed in recent months amid growing agitation against the government led by Sheikh Hasina.
Nava Thakuria, PEC’s South Asia representative, highlighted that Bangladesh has lost six journalists in 2024, while Pakistan has suffered the deaths of ten media professionals since January. These grim statistics underscore the increasing dangers faced by journalists in the region.