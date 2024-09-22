Anura Kumara Dissanayake Triumphs in Sri Lanka's Presidential Elections

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of Sri Lanka's leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) party, has been declared the winner of the presidential election, according to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka.
Dissanayaka will become the country's ninth Executive President, having defeated Sajith Premadasa in Sri Lanka's first-ever presidential election run-off.
According to reports, the announcement followed a second round of vote counting, marking another first in the country's electoral history. Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who came third in the race, was eliminated after the first round. This marks the third unsuccessful presidential bid for Wickremesinghe, who had previously contested the elections in 1999 and 2005.
Following his victory, Dissanayaka took to social media platform X to call for national unity, stating, "The dream we have nurtured for centuries is finally coming true. This achievement is not the result of any single person's work, but the collective effort of hundreds of thousands of you. Your commitment has brought us this far, and for that, I am deeply grateful. This victory belongs to all of us. Our journey here has been paved by the sacrifices of so many who gave their sweat, tears, and even their lives for this cause. Their sacrifices are not forgotten. We hold the scepter of their hopes and struggles, knowing the responsibility it carries. The millions of eyes filled with hope and expectation push us forward, and together, we stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history. This dream can only be realized with a fresh start. The unity of Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims, and all Sri Lankans is the bedrock of this new beginning. The New Renaissance we seek will rise from this shared strength and vision. Let us join hands and shape this future together!"
Dissanayaka is expected to be sworn in on Monday, according to initial reports.
The economic collapse fueled widespread anti-government protests, culminating in demonstrators seizing key buildings and forcing then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign. Ranil Wickremesinghe was subsequently elected by Parliament in July 2022 to serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term.