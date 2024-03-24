"Arunachal Is Part Of India": EAM Jaishankar Rejects "Ludicrous" China Claims

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed strong disapproval of China's assertions regarding the state of Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing that it is an integral part of India.
The EAM dismissed Beijing's claims as ridiculous and emphasized that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India based on its own merits, rather than relying on the recognition of a foreign nation.
Jaishankar, who is currently in Singapore as part of his tour to three countries, delivered a speech at the Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore. The EAM discussed his book titled 'Why Bharat Matters'.
Responding to a question during the event, Jaishankar said, "This is not a new issue. China has laid claim, expanded its claim. The claims are ludicrous to begin with, they remain ludicrous today. And Arunachal Pradesh is part of India because it is part of India, not because some other country says it is part of India."
"So, I think we have been very clear, very consistent on this. And this is something that will be part of the boundary discussion which are taking place," he added.
China has once again asserted its claim over the state of Arunachal Pradesh, referring to it as Zangan and stating that it is an integral part of China's territory. The Chinese Defence Ministry has expressed its strong opposition to the existence of what they call the so-called Arunachal Pradesh, which they believe was illegally established by India.
Consquently, India has once more rejected the unfounded allegations and unsupported reasoning, restating that the northeastern state is an essential and indivisible component of India.
The Ministry released an official statement today, affirming that the people living in Arunachal Pradesh will still benefit from India's development projects and infrastructure endeavors.
Continuing his speech at the event, Jaishankar criticized China for destabilizing the 'balance' at the border through the 2020 border standoff.
"A sustainable equilibrium between two rising powers, who also happen to be neighbours and have a history and population which sets them apart from the rest of the world...and who have the capabilities which in the passage of time, can set them apart with the rest of the world. So this is a very, very complex challenge. The starting point would be if you are trying to do something difficult, at least the parts that were worked out, at least keep them going," he said.
He expressed his astonishment at the unexpected border dispute with China and emphasized the importance of upholding peaceful and calm conditions along the border.
"It came as a great surprise to us when the Chinese in 2020, chose to do something on the border, which were completely violative of the agreements we had reached. So, instead of solidifying the foundation for an equilibrium, they went and disturbed the foundation," Jaishankar said.
He added, "We are not talking about solving the boundary dispute, we are talking about maintaining peace and tranquillity at the border. And we had. From 1975 to 2020, nobody got killed on the border, so for 45 years it worked. We have to ask ourselves today, why is it not working now."