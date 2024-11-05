As Lahore's AQI Touches 1900, Pakistan Blames 'Winds From India'

As Lahore grapples with a severe decline in air quality, Pakistan's Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has pointed to “the wind from India towards Lahore” as a contributing factor to the hazardous smog levels. During a press conference on Sunday, Aurangzeb, who oversees the environment portfolio, announced plans to engage with New Delhi, stating they would write to the Foreign Office on Monday to initiate discussions on collaborative efforts to mitigate the smog crisis.