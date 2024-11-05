As Lahore's AQI Touches 1900, Pakistan Blames 'Winds From India'

As Lahore grapples with a severe decline in air quality, Pakistan's Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has pointed to “the wind from India towards Lahore” as a contributing factor to the hazardous smog levels. During a press conference on Sunday, Aurangzeb, who oversees the environment portfolio, announced plans to engage with New Delhi, stating they would write to the Foreign Office on Monday to initiate discussions on collaborative efforts to mitigate the smog crisis.
This development follows remarks from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who suggested approaching her Indian counterpart to form a unified response against the escalating pollution.
The air quality index (AQI) in Lahore reached alarming levels over the weekend, peaking at an unprecedented 1,900 near the Pakistan-India border, as reported by the provincial government and Swiss organization IQAir. The concentration of PM 2.5, a harmful particulate matter, soared to nearly 450, categorized as hazardous by the Punjab Environment Protection Department.
Aurangzeb emphasized that easterly winds from Indian cities like Amritsar and Chandigarh are exacerbating the situation. She warned that these winds are expected to persist for at least a week, urging residents to exercise caution. “The wind from India towards Lahore…is taking the smog to dangerous levels,” she stated, advising vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children to limit outdoor activities.
In response to the deteriorating air quality, Pakistani authorities have ordered a week-long closure of primary schools in Lahore, effective from November 4 to November 9, 2024. The notification issued by the provincial education department cited the severe AQI levels and invoked powers under the Punjab Environmental Protection Act 1997.
Additionally, the government has advised residents to wear face masks and implemented measures including a “green lockdown,” which mandates that 50 percent of employees work from home. Restrictions on motorized rickshaws, early closing times for wedding halls at 10 pm, and the potential use of artificial rain to combat pollution have also been introduced.
Authorities plan to use the upcoming week to conduct research and assessments to determine whether further school closures may be necessary, as Aurangzeb affirmed, “Authorities will use the week to conduct research, mapping, and studies.”