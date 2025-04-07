As Modi Strengthens Ties with Sri Lanka, 14 Indian Fishermen Walk Free

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Sri Lanka on Sunday released 14 Indian fishermen as a goodwill move coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. The decision came after Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake engaged in discussions on the contentious issue of detained fishermen, emphasizing a “humane approach” to resolve the matter.

The fishermen were freed as the two leaders toured the historic city of Anuradhapura and launched two India-backed railway projects. Their release is part of broader talks held on Saturday, where both nations inked multiple agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation across various sectors.

Fishermen Detentions: A Lingering Issue

According to Sri Lankan authorities, around 140 Indian fishermen, mostly from Tamil Nadu, have been arrested this year for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters, with their boats also seized. The matter has been a longstanding flashpoint, with the Tamil Nadu government pressing the Centre to intervene for their release.

Speaking at a joint media interaction, Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to addressing the issue with compassion. “We agreed that we should proceed with a humane approach in this matter. We also emphasized the immediate release of the fishermen and their boats,” he stated.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri underscored the detailed discussions held on the subject, reiterating Modi’s call for a “humanitarian and constructive approach.” He highlighted the necessity of institutional mechanisms to ensure smooth handling of future cases, noting that India and Sri Lanka’s joint working group on fishermen met last October, while Coast Guard representatives from both sides continue to coordinate repatriation efforts.

Strained Waters and Diplomatic Concerns

Tensions over the fishermen’s issue have escalated following incidents where Sri Lankan Navy personnel allegedly used force or opened fire on Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait. In January, India lodged a diplomatic protest after five Indian fishermen were injured when the Sri Lankan Navy fired upon them during an apprehension operation.

With an eye on preventing such flare-ups, both sides are exploring ways to intensify institutional dialogues, including the possibility of reviving talks between fishermen’s associations from the two countries.

Trade Talks and Economic Challenges

Apart from maritime issues, trade dynamics between India, Sri Lanka, and the United States were also on the agenda. The impact of US-imposed reciprocal tariffs—44% on Sri Lankan exports, particularly affecting its $1.5 billion garment sector—was discussed at length.

With Sri Lanka still recovering from the 2022 economic crisis, President Dissanayake stressed the importance of deepening Indo-Lankan economic ties to mitigate global trade challenges.

As diplomatic channels remain active on the fishermen’s issue, the latest release signals a step toward greater cooperation, though both sides acknowledge the need for sustained dialogue to ensure long-term resolution.

