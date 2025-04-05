PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Hold High-Level Talks in Colombo; Ink Key Pacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday engaged in high-level discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during his official visit to Colombo, overseeing the signing of seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across key sectors, including defence, energy, digital infrastructure, health, and trade.

Advertisment

In a diplomatic gesture, Sri Lanka conferred the prestigious Mithra Vibhushana medal on PM Modi, the highest civilian honour awarded to a foreign leader. The two leaders held delegation-level talks, with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other senior officials representing the Indian side. Their discussions focused on reviewing progress under the Joint Vision for a Shared Future, initially adopted during President Dissanayake’s state visit to India.

Marking another historic moment, PM Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at Colombo’s iconic Independence Square—an honour traditionally reserved for Sri Lanka’s national celebrations.

Following the talks, India and Sri Lanka signed a defence cooperation agreement, marking a significant step forward in bilateral strategic relations. In addition to the defence pact, six other MoUs were signed, focusing on energy collaboration, including the development of Trincomalee as an energy hub; Digital infrastructure, Healthcare cooperation; Trade facilitation and Regional development and a framework for India’s grant assistance in Sri Lanka’s Eastern Province

Additionally, PM Modi and President Dissanayake virtually inaugurated the Sampur Solar Power Project, a key initiative supporting Sri Lanka’s clean energy transition.

"Held extensive and productive talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo. A few months ago, President Dissanayake chose India as the place for his first overseas visit after becoming President. Now, I have the honour of being the first foreign leader he is hosting in his Presidency. This indicates his personal commitment to India-Sri Lanka ties and the unbreakable bond that exists between our nations," PM Modi said in a post on X.