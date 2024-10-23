Asom Sahitya Sabha (UK) Celebrates 576th Birth Anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev

The Asom Sahitya Sabha (UK) celebrated the 576th birth anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev at The King's Langley Hall in England on October 19, 2024.
In her welcome address, Geeta Baruah, the President of Asom Sahitya Sabha (UK), briefly highlighted the significance of Srimanta Sankardev religious preaching and also read out the greetings conveyed by Dr. Surya Hazarika, the President of the Asom Sahitya Sabha on the occasion.
Vice President Nirala Barua emphasized Sankardev’s contributions to social, religious, cultural, and philosophical spheres. The program that began with a rendition of Harinam Kirtan by Manjira Choudhury, featured performances by Rishi Chowdhury, Tarun Chowdhury, and Bhanushree Medhi, showcasing traditional instruments.
The cultural event was initiated with a devotional ensemble led by Bhawani Kakoty and Geetotpola Bordoloi, supported by Surabhi Lahon on musical instruments.
On the other hand, Urbi Sharma and Chandramita Sabhapandit’s Borgit captivated the audience.
At the end of the program, Padma Shri Indira P. P. Bora and Menaka P. P. Bora conducted a dance workshop.
General Secretary Jahnavi Gogoi acknowledged the contributions of the community in organizing the celebrations and shared about observing the occasion under the Asom Sahitya Sabha (UK) for the past 25 years. Gogoi extended heartfelt greetings to all attendees and expressed hope for the continued global promotion of their language and culture in the future.