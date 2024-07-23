Asom Sahitya Sabha (UK) Celebrates Silver Jubilee In London

The closing ceremony of the 26th annual session (silver jubilee) of the Asom Sahitya Sabha (UK) took place on July 20 at The King's Langley Hall in The City of London.
The event commenced with the hoisting of the Asom Sahitya Sabha flag, accompanied by the song 'Siro Senehi Mor Bhakha Jononi'. The ceremony saw the participation of Dr. Amarjyoti Choudhury Deb, former Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, Pandit Sukumar Borthakur, vocalist Dr. Sangeeta Kakati, and the local Assamese community.
Mr. Bhuvan Baruah, President of the Asom Sahitya Sabha (UK), Smt. Jivan Kumari Barua Devi, and President of the Asom Sahitya Sabha, Dr. Surya Hazarika Dev, delivered the welcome notes to the gathering.
During the meeting, the members of the newly formed Working Committee took their oaths, and Smt. Geeta Baruah assumed the role of President. Dr. Amarjyoti Chaudhary, the chief guest, was warmly welcomed with a traditional ‘gamusa’.
For the past 15 years, Manjira Choudhury served as the President of the Asom Sahitya Sabha (UK). In her farewell speech, Choudhury reflected on the origins of the UK division of the Asom Sahitya Sabha and expressed her pride in its achievements. She called upon all Assamese people, both in the UK and globally, to promote the language, literature, and culture of Assam. She emphasized that a nation’s pride and prosperity are not solely based on material wealth but also on the pursuit of economic well-being, language, literature, and culture. She urged everyone to work responsibly to restore the old glory of Assam.
The newly appointed President, Geeta Baruah, encouraged everyone to respect and support the efforts of the Asom Sahitya Sabha in promoting Assamese language and culture. Dr. Choudhury, the outgoing President, reiterated the commitment of the Asom Sahitya Sabha's UK division to the welfare of Assamese language and culture, expressing confidence in its continued dedication.
The cultural evening featured performances by local artists, including eminent singer Dr. Sangita Kakati, whose music captivated the audience. Dances by Nilakshi Dal, Mayurakshi, and Bahana, along with songs by Meera Dutt, Nirala Barua, Ankur Saikia, and Anjiv Rajkhowa, were highlights of the event. Cultural editor Geetotpala Bordoloi also graced the evening.
Additionally, a painting workshop led by painter Rupam Borthakur attracted several attendees, offering the new generation and young children an opportunity to explore their creativity through art.
At the conclusion of the event, members dedicated to the work of the Sahitya Sabha were honored with mementos. The Assamese diaspora from different parts of the United Kingdom also enjoyed traditional Assamese delicacies prepared for the attendees.