Asom Sahitya Sabha (UK) Celebrates Silver Jubilee In London

For the past 15 years, Manjira Choudhury served as the President of the Asom Sahitya Sabha (UK). In her farewell speech, Choudhury reflected on the origins of the UK division of the Asom Sahitya Sabha and expressed her pride in its achievements. She called upon all Assamese people, both in the UK and globally, to promote the language, literature, and culture of Assam. She emphasized that a nation’s pride and prosperity are not solely based on material wealth but also on the pursuit of economic well-being, language, literature, and culture. She urged everyone to work responsibly to restore the old glory of Assam.