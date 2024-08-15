Assam CM Highlights Plight of Bangladeshi Minorities During Independence Day Speech
On the 78th Independence Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced significant concerns about the minority communities in violence-stricken Bangladesh. Speaking about the situation, CM Sarma expressed his thoughts with the minority populations, including Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and Jains.
Sarma stated, “At a time when we are celebrating Independence Day, my thoughts are with the minority population of Bangladesh. I am deeply tensed about their future amid the crisis in the neighboring country. None has demanded a partition of the country. Freedom fighters and every Indian had fought for this Independence Day. The Hindus in the erstwhile East Pakistan and West Pakistan also fought for ‘Akhand Bharat’. However, leaders of the nation at that time had surrendered to those demanding a partition. Within a night, those Indian Hindus turned into Hindus of East Pakistan and West Pakistan. I believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's courageous leadership will safeguard the Hindus of Bangladesh.”
CM Sarma also extended his condolences to the Hindu population in Bangladesh who have recently been affected by violence.
He commended the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police for their vigilance, ensuring no Bangladeshi nationals entered Indian territory amid the crisis.
“This is our constitutional duty to secure the border and prevent unauthorized entry of Bangladeshi nationals into our territory. However, I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take diplomatic measures to ensure the safety of the Hindu population in Bangladesh,” added CM Sarma.