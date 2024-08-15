Assam CM Highlights Plight of Bangladeshi Minorities During Independence Day Speech

Sarma stated, “At a time when we are celebrating Independence Day, my thoughts are with the minority population of Bangladesh. I am deeply tensed about their future amid the crisis in the neighboring country. None has demanded a partition of the country. Freedom fighters and every Indian had fought for this Independence Day. The Hindus in the erstwhile East Pakistan and West Pakistan also fought for ‘Akhand Bharat’. However, leaders of the nation at that time had surrendered to those demanding a partition. Within a night, those Indian Hindus turned into Hindus of East Pakistan and West Pakistan. I believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's courageous leadership will safeguard the Hindus of Bangladesh.”