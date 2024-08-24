Assam CM Skeptical About ULFA(I)'s Decline Amid Political Uncertainty in Bangladesh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the media on Saturday regarding the ongoing activities and challenges posed by the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) or ULFA(I).
He revealed that the insurgent group continues to maintain a significant presence and operational capability.
"ULFA-I has around 700 trained cadres and a robust network of well-wishers, some of whom are based outside the country," CM Sarma stated. "They possess advanced weapons and technology, and their power should not be underestimated. However, it's essential for our police forces to be equipped with more authority to manage these challenges effectively."
Despite the group's ongoing capabilities, CM Sarma emphasized that the region has experienced peace for the past three years, a trend the government is determined to continue. "It's not accurate to describe ULFA-I as a dying organization. We must not undermine our opponents," he cautioned. "Paresh Barua is not someone you can easily negotiate with over the phone. Engaging with him is a complex and challenging task, but I believe we will achieve success eventually."
Looking ahead, CM Sarma expressed concerns about potential shifts in the insurgency situation depending on political developments in Bangladesh. "The outcome of the upcoming elections in Bangladesh could significantly impact the peace and stability in the Northeast," he said. "If a government with anti-India sentiments were to come to power, it could pose a problem for our nation. However, it is premature to speculate further until the elections are concluded and their implications become clearer."
It is noteworthy to mention that the Chief Minister's remarks underscore the complexity of the situation in the Northeast and the importance of closely monitoring regional and international developments.