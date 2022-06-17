Assam Doctor Mukul Hazarika Freed Of Terror Charges By UK Court

Assam doctor Mukul Hazarika, who was fighting against extradition to India on terror charges for allegedly being the chairman of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) or ULFA (I), won his legal battle as he was granted relief by a UK court on Thursday.

Dr Hazarika, 75, a British national and general practitioner (GP) from Cleveland in northern England, was sought by the Indian authorities to be prosecuted for “waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India and for conspiring to commit a terrorist act” under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

The district judge Michael Snow’s judgment at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court ordered that the accused must be discharged as the particulars in the case were not satisfied.

The judge observed, “There is no admissible evidence that establishes that the defendant is Asom, the chairman of ULFA (I).”

Hazarika had been dubbed a “self-styled” chairman of ULFA, a banned militant group in the northeast of India.

He said, “I conclude that there is no admissible evidence that provides the essential identification that the defendant was the chairman of ULFA(I) or gave the speech at the training camp. I am satisfied that a tribunal of fact, properly directed, could not reasonably and properly find that the defendant was Asom or convict on the basis of the evidence. I discharge the defendant pursuant to s84(5) 2003 [Extradition] Act.”

Earlier it had been alleged that Hazarika was also known as Abhijit Asom and was involved in the recruitment of new “cadres” to ULFA, both inside and outside India, organizing terror camps for launching attacks on the Indian security forces, in an intent to wage war against the Indian government.