Assam CM Engages Tata Chairman in Davos, Eyes Semiconductor Expansion

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he held discussions with N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Group, ahead of key meetings with global semiconductor industry leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister said the Tata Group is playing a central role in building Assam’s semiconductor ecosystem and that the state government is keen to expand the sector by partnering with major global players.

"Ahead of my meeting with representatives from the global semiconductor industry at @wef later today, I had a good conversation with Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of @TataCompanies. The Tata Group is anchoring Assam's semiconductor industry and we are keen to strengthen this ecosystem by joining hands with key global players. #AssamAtDavos #WEF26,” he wrote on X.

Assam marked its debut at the 56th edition of the World Economic Forum on Monday. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the summit, CM Sarma said interest in Assam is growing steadily, particularly due to Tata’s presence in the semiconductor space.

“We are lining up meetings with leaders of the semiconductor industry. With Tata already there, the ecosystem is gradually taking shape. Once we interact with global players, things will move forward,” he said, adding that while no formal proposals are currently on the table, discussions are expected to pave the way for future investments.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Guwahati acts as a natural hub for talent across the Northeast, making Assam more industry-friendly compared to other states in the region that face geographical constraints.

Earlier at Davos, CM Sarma made a strong pitch to global investors, positioning Assam as an “emerging state and emerging economy.” He said Assam’s participation at WEF for the first time is aimed at showcasing its growing economic strength and investment potential.

“Assam is now officially the fastest-growing state in India. When investors look at India, they should also look at Assam as a destination,” he said.

According to recent RBI data, Assam has emerged as the country’s fastest-growing state, reinforcing its push to attract global investment through platforms like the World Economic Forum.

