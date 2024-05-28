Assam Woman and 11-year-old Son to Return to India After 18 Months in Pakistani Custody

Assam woman Wahida Begum and her 11-year-old son, Faiz Khan, who were captured in Pakistan, are set to return to Indian soil after a year and a half. The handover will take place on May 29 at the Wagah border in Lahore, Pakistan.
Wahida Begum, originally from Nagaon in Assam, and her son have been held in Quetta Jail, Pakistan, since November 2022. The circumstances of how they reached Quetta, located near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, without valid passports and visas remain unclear. The initial notification of their detention came through a phone call to Wahida's family in Assam, followed by a legal notice from a Pakistani court stating their detention for lacking proper travel documents.
Their release was expedited by Pakistan's Ministry of Interior, prompted by the efforts of advocate Santosh Kumar Suman. Initially, Wahida’s family approached the Delhi High Court, but jurisdictional issues redirected them to the Gauhati High Court. Eventually, the Supreme Court of India advised them to inform the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs, which then led to diplomatic negotiations between India and Pakistan, resulting in their forthcoming release.
On the same day, three other Indian prisoners will also be handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border. The prisoners include Suraj Pal and Ramesh, who were detained in Lahore Jail, and Shabir Ahmed Dars, who was held in Malir Jail, Karachi.
The return of Wahida Begum and her son marks a significant achievement in diplomatic efforts and brings relief to their family after months of uncertainty and legal battles.