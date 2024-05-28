Assam Woman and 11-year-old Son to Return to India After 18 Months in Pakistani Custody

Wahida Begum, originally from Nagaon in Assam, and her son have been held in Quetta Jail, Pakistan, since November 2022. The circumstances of how they reached Quetta, located near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, without valid passports and visas remain unclear. The initial notification of their detention came through a phone call to Wahida's family in Assam, followed by a legal notice from a Pakistani court stating their detention for lacking proper travel documents.