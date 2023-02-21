Nagaon Woman In Pakistan Jail: SC Notifies Case To 2 Ministries

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on Tuesday heard the case pertaining to the release of a woman from Assam's Nagaon along with her son from a jail in Pakistan and their safe repatriation back to India.

A three-judge bench of the apex court today heard the case of 36-year-old Wahida Begum, a resident of Assam’s Nagaon district and her son, who went missing in November last year and later turned up in jail in Pakistan.

After the hearing case of Nagaon's Wahida Begum, the SC bench issued a notification to the home ministry and the foreign ministry. Moreover, the court posted the matter for a further hearing on February 28.

Meanwhile, the mother of Wahida Begum, who has been waging a lone war for her daughter’s safe release and had earlier moved the Delhi High Court seeking her repatriation, leveled grave allegations against Nagaon BJP MLA Rupak Sharma of protecting those involved in the matter.

Naming the accused in the matter, Wahida Begum’s mother Ajitha Khatun said, “Nagaon MLA Rupak Sharma has been giving protection to the accused Prasenjit Dutta and Ranjit Dutta. He is also protecting two others named Kabuli Khan and Selim Khan in the matter.”

Furthermore, Ajitha Khatun also alleged the Nagaon BJP MLA of being involved in financial malpractices. She said that MLA Rupak Sharma acquired Khan Complex in Nagaon which is worth around Rs 4 crores for only Rs 60 lakhs.

Having leveled the allegations, Khatun went on to beg the Assam Chief Minister for justice for her daughter and grandson.

It may be noted that Nagaon Police in Assam had on January 6 informed about Wahida Begum’s case wherein having gone missing in November last year, she had been traced to a jail in Pakistan. She had been arrested on charges of illegally entering the country, the Nagaon Police said.

According to Nagaon Police superintendent Leena Doley, Wahida Begum had allegedly been duped and taken to Saudi Arabia at first on the pretext of marriage using forged documents. From there, she had been taken to Pakistan. Doley said that the woman from Nagaon had been widowed two years ago and had sold off all her property and left Nagaon in November with a man who had promised to marry her.

The police came to know about her whereabouts in Pakistan after the woman’s mother in Nagaon received a letter from law firm in Pakistan that informed her about her daughter and grandson’s arrest and that they had been lodged in the district jail of Quetta in Pakistan’s Baluchistan.