Assam Woman and Son Captured in Pakistan Returned to India: Diplomatic Success

On Wednesday at the Wagah border, a significant event unfolded as Wahida Begum and her 11-year-old son, Faiz Khan, were handed over to Indian authorities. This reunion marks the culmination of a long and arduous journey for the mother-son duo, who had been held in Pakistan since November 2022.
Advocate Santosh Kumar Suman, representing Wahida Begum, confirmed the handover at the Attari-Wagah border. He revealed that Wahida and Faiz underwent a thorough medical examination before being transferred to Indian custody, ensuring their well-being.
Describing it as a major diplomatic achievement, Suman credited the Government of India for their efforts in securing the release of Wahida and Faiz. He highlighted the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs in resolving the issue diplomatically.
Upon their return, Wahida Begum will undergo counseling by the Border Security Force (BSF) as part of the repatriation process. Additionally, her statements will be recorded under CrPC 164, ensuring legal procedures are followed meticulously.
The journey doesn't end here for Wahida and Faiz. Their family members from Assam's Nagaon district are preparing to approach the Supreme Court of India to seek guardianship over them before they return to their native place. This legal step underscores the commitment to ensuring their welfare and smooth reintegration into society.
The entire repatriation process will be conducted in accordance with the Repatriation of Prisoners Act of 2003, ensuring adherence to legal norms and international protocols.
In his remarks to the media, Advocate Santosh Kumar Suman criticized the initial reluctance of the Government of Pakistan to acknowledge Wahida and Faiz's presence in their custody. However, he noted that diplomatic pressure exerted by Indian authorities ultimately led to a resolution of the issue through dialogue and negotiation.
The return of Wahida Begum and her son, Faiz Khan, to India marks a triumph of diplomacy and underscores the importance of international cooperation in resolving complex cross-border issues. It signifies hope and relief for their family and community, who eagerly await their safe return home.