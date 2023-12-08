Assamese Bihu Hit 'Mon Hira Doi' Goes Global with Viral Kili Paul Dance

The Assamese Bihu song ‘Mon Hira Doi’ became a global sensation after Tanzanian content creators Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul flawlessly matched steps to the song, of late.
The sibling duo is well-known for dancing or performing to various Indian tunes while dressed in traditional clothing.
The video was posted by the Tanzanian content creators on Instagram and YouTube with the caption, "We Love This Assam Song.. what u guys think."
The video, since being shared on December 6, 2023, has accumulated around 22,644 views on YouTube, and the numbers are still increasing. Many followers of the sibling duo took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.
It is to be noted that Mon Hira Doi is an Assamese language song and is sung by Neel Akash. Mon Hira Doi, from the album Mon Hira Doi, was released in the year 2019. The duration of the song is 3:45.
Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the two internet stars for sharing their passion for the Assamese bihu song.
“Mon Hira Doi, this evergreen Assamese foot-tapping song, wins heart of the internet sensation Kili Paul and Neema Paul as they dance to its tune. I always believe that – be it Bihu or any other Assamese song, our culture has the potential to go global,” tweeted the Assam chief minister on his official ‘X’ handle.