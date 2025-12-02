‘Roi Roi Binale’ Makes History In Oman; Screened Without Arabic Subtitle

Zubeen Garg’s dream project, ‘Roi Roi Binale’, has earned success bigger than his dreams. The Assamese movie that has turned a blockbuster could make another history in a foreign country, Oman.

Roi Roi Binale was screened in Oman’s movie hall without having Arabic subtitles. This probably is the first instance where a foreign movie without subtitles in Arabic has been allowed in Oman. On 21st November, Roi Roi Binale was screened successfully in Muscat.

It is mandatory in Oman that any foreign movie screened in the country must have subtitles in Arabic. The censor board of Oman raised objections initially when Axom Xomaj Oman tried to secure a slot in movie halls for Roi Roi Binale, as the Assamese movie doesn’t have an Arabic subtitle. However, the organisers of Axom Xomaj explained to the Oman censor board about the legacy of Zubeen Garg, his talent and his social contributions. Only after that, the board approve its screening without an Arabic subtitle.

Saptarshi Hazarika, Fayaz Ahmed, Wasim Hazarika, Parna Kalit, and Jabnaaz Hazarika are the personalities who need to be thanked for their initiatives in Oman that Roi Roi Binale could have been screened in Cinepolis of Avenues Mall, one of Oman’s largest shopping destinations. The Assamese Diaspora in Oman rushed to watch Roi Roi Binale.

Notably, the manager of the Cinepolis theatre, who is a Pakistani citizen in Oman, paid tribute to Zubeen Garg and commented that he and his staff are Zubeen fans, and it was their luck to organise the screening.

The director of the Oman Censor Board requests the organisers to include subtitles in Arabic so that the locals of Oman can also watch the movie, which is, in fact, a great honour to Assamese cinema in general.

