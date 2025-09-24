Assamese in Singapore Mourn Zubeen Garg, Stay Silent Amid Probe

The Assam Association Singapore has expressed profound sorrow over the untimely demise of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, fondly known as Zubeen Da.

In a statement released by the association, the management committee said that some of their members are currently assisting the investigating authorities in their inquiry and, as such, the association is not permitted to make public comments on the matter until the investigation is complete or officially allowed by the authorities.

“The untimely passing of our beloved Zubeen Da has left the entire Assamese community in Singapore in deep sorrow. We stand together in grief and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, as well as to our community in Assam and beyond,” the statement added.

The association’s message reflects the widespread grief among the Assamese diaspora, who continue to mourn the loss of one of Assam’s most iconic cultural figures.

