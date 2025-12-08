Assam’s Young Swimmer Wins Silver Medal at Asian Youth Games

Young swimming star from Assam, Tirthank Pegu, delivered a stellar performance at the Asian Youth Games held in Bahrain, winning the silver medal in the 200-metre butterfly event.

On Thursday, 30 October, India’s Tirthank Pegu clocked 2:02.56 to secure the second position, finishing just behind Iran’s Mohammad Mahdi Gholami, who clinched gold with a timing of 2:01.75. Hong Kong’s Wang Yi Shun took home the bronze, completing the race in 2:03.45.

Pegu arrived in Assam this evening to a warm and emotional reception. Supporters, well-wishers, and members of the Assam Swimming Association gathered at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to welcome the promising young champion.

Speaking to the media after his arrival, Tirthank Pegu said he is determined to fulfil his father’s dream:

“This achievement is small compared to the dreams my father had for me. His dream was much bigger, and I want to honour it by representing India in the Olympics one day.”

Also Read: IOA Lauds Young Indian Athletes for Stellar Show at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain