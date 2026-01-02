At Least 40 Dead, 115 Injured in Fire at Swiss Resort Bar Blaze

At least 40 people have died, and 115 others were injured when a fire broke out at a bar in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year celebrations on Thursday, authorities confirmed.

The tragic toll was announced by Frederic Gisler, Commander of the Valais Cantonal Police, at a joint press conference with Swiss President Guy Parmelin and other officials. “As I speak to you, we have identified around 40 people who have died, and another 115 people severely injured,” Gisler said.

Beatrice Pilloud, Valais Canton attorney general, said it was too early to determine the cause of the fire, noting that experts have not yet been able to enter the wreckage. She added that there is no indication of any attack.

Eyewitnesses suggested that pyrotechnics may have sparked the blaze at Le Constellation bar, which was crowded with revellers celebrating the New Year. Authorities have completely closed off the area to the public, and a no-fly zone has been imposed over Crans-Montana.

The resort town is known internationally for skiing and golf, and was set to host the FIS World Cup speed skiing event later this month. The incident has shocked the nation, turning what was meant to be a festive celebration into one of Switzerland’s worst recent tragedies.

Rescue teams are continuing to work at the site, and officials have appealed for public patience as they identify victims and investigate the circumstances of the fire.

