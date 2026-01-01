New Year Joy Turns to Nightmare in Swiss Ski Resort Blaze

A devastating fire broke out early Thursday at Le Constellation, a popular bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans-Montana, killing an estimated 40 people and injuring over 100, Switzerland authorities confirmed. The blaze occurred shortly after midnight during New Year celebrations, turning what should have been a night of festivity into a tragedy.

Advertisment

Switzerland police and local officials said nearly 100 people were inside the bar at the time of the fire. Most of the injured sustained severe burns, with many requiring immediate intensive care. Emergency responders dispatched 10 helicopters, 40 ambulances, and over 150 personnel to the scene, and rescue operations are expected to continue for several days.

Italian authorities, citing Swiss police, confirmed that around 40 people had died. Due to the severity of burns, identification of the victims is ongoing. Authorities have also stated that people of multiple nationalities were affected.

The fire has been described as an “embrasement generalise,” a phenomenon where a blaze triggers combustible gases that ignite violently, causing flashover or backdraft. Mathias Rénard, head of the regional government, said, “This evening should have been a moment of celebration and coming together, but it turned into a nightmare.”

Officials emphasized that there is currently no evidence of any attack. Beatrice Pilloud, prosecutor-general of Valais canton, said the investigation is focused on determining the cause of the fire and confirmed the incident is not terror-related.

The regional hospital’s intensive care unit and operating theaters quickly reached capacity due to the large number of severely injured patients. Authorities have cordoned off the area around the bar and imposed a no-fly zone over Crans-Montana to facilitate ongoing rescue and investigation efforts.

Le Constellation Bar, which can accommodate up to 300 people, had a small terrace. It remains unclear exactly how many patrons were present during the New Year celebrations or whether the bar had extended its hours for the 2026 festivities.