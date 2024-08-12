Attempted Border Crossing by 4 Bangladeshi Nationals Foiled in Assam

In the early hours of Monday, Assam Police thwarted an attempt by four Bangladeshi nationals to cross into India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border.
The individuals, identified as Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah, were intercepted at the zero point by police, preventing their unauthorized entry.
This incident comes amid escalating tensions in Bangladesh, which have intensified since the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government stepped down on August 5, 2024, following widespread anti-government protests.
Reports suggest that in recent days, numerous Bangladeshis have been gathering near the border, seeking to cross into India. The Border Security Force (BSF), however, remains on high alert and has detained multiple individuals attempting to infiltrate the Indian side amid the ongoing unrest.
Earlier, a video surfaced showing a BSF officer addressing a large crowd of Bangladeshis attempting to enter India. The video, reportedly taken in the Lalmonirhat district on the Bangladesh side, near West Bengal's Cooch Behar, depicts hundreds of people standing chest-deep in water, pleading for entry.
The officer, speaking in Bengali through a loudspeaker, urged the crowd to remain calm, explaining, "We cannot take you inside as per our wish... Our senior officers have also come here, and on their behalf, I want to tell you that this problem cannot be solved in one day."
Meanwhile, in a coordinated operation on August 10, 2024, BSF troops, in collaboration with Meghalaya Police, apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian facilitators near the Indo-Bangladesh border.
The operation, carried out at a checkpoint in response to the unrest in Bangladesh, led BSF Meghalaya to enhance security along the border with a multi-tiered strategy. The detained individuals have been handed over to local authorities for further legal action.