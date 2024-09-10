Australia To Set Minimum Age For Social Media Usage

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced plans to introduce legislation that will set a minimum age for social media use in the country. The move, aimed at enhancing children's online safety, comes in response to growing concerns from parents.
"We'll legislate a minimum age for social media to keep children safe," Albanese said in a post on X.
“Parents tell me they're worried about what age their kids should be on social media. We'll introduce legislation in this term of Parliament to enforce a minimum age for social media and other digital platforms. It's about supporting parents and keeping kids safe,” he added.
This initiative aligns with global concerns about children's mental health and the impact of social media use. A recent poll from the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital found that mental health issues are now the top health concern for children and teens in the U.S., surpassing previous concerns like childhood obesity.
The August 21 poll revealed that two-thirds of parents are worried about the increased time children spend on digital devices, including social media, which ranked as the top two concerns this year.
"Parents still view issues affecting physical health, like unhealthy eating and obesity, as significant, but these have been overtaken by mental health concerns, social media use, and screen time," said Dr. Susan Woolford, co-director of the Mott Poll.
Woolford emphasized that children are using digital devices and social media at younger ages, leaving many parents struggling to monitor their usage. She noted that unchecked social media use can negatively affect children’s safety, self-esteem, social connections, and sleep patterns.