Baby Boy Born With Two Working Penises Stuns Doctors

Diphallia is a rare disease that affects one in six million newborns worldwide.

The baby was born with two "normal shaped" genital parts with one of them 1 cm larger. While one phallus was 1.5 centimetres long, the other measured 2.5 centimetres. The boy had a single urinary bladder attached to two urethras, allowing him to pass urine from both penises.

He had no anus to pass stool, for which they conducted an operation to create an opening with a colonoscopy so he could pass stool.

The baby boy was being treated at the Children's Hospital at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

As to reports, the boy was taken to the hospital's emergency department straight after he was born. He was under observation for two days after the surgery. He was then discharged and a follow-up appointment was arranged.

The case was reported in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports where it warned of a higher risk of mortality due to the rarity of the condition.

“The higher complexity and mortality associated with diphallia is because of the accompanying anomalies of the urogenital and gastrointestinal system,” it read.

Notably, only 100 cases of diphallia have been recorded in medical literature, with the first dating back to 1609.