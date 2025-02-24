Bangladesh Air Force Base Attacked in Cox’s Bazar; One Killed

A Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) base in Cox’s Bazar was attacked on Monday, triggering a violent clash that claimed the life of a local trader. The incident, reportedly initiated by miscreants from the neighbouring Samiti Para area, unfolded around midday, causing chaos near the high-security facility.

Advertisment

Confirming the development, Cox’s Bazar District Commissioner Mohammad Salahuddin stated, "One person has been killed and several others injured in the incident." He further added, "The cause of the clash will be investigated through discussions with both parties, and necessary measures will be taken."

Resident Medical Officer of Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital, Sabuktagin Mahmud Shohel, confirmed that the victim was "brought dead" to the hospital. Quoted by Daily Star Bangladesh, Shohel said the deceased had sustained deep head injuries. "The reason behind his death will be ascertained after autopsy," he added.

In response to the attack, the Bangladesh Air Force released an official statement through the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). “In response, the Bangladesh Air Force is taking necessary measures to address the situation,” the statement read. The press release, signed by ISPR Assistant Director Ayesha Siddiqua, did not elaborate on the steps being taken.

The motive behind the sudden attack remains unclear, but authorities are investigating the matter to prevent further escalation. Security in the area has been tightened, with officials urging residents to maintain calm.