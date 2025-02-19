Rights Group Demands UN Probe Into Bangladesh's Yunus Administration

As Bangladesh’s interim government completes six months in office, a prominent rights organization has called for an urgent investigation into the state of governance in the country. The New Delhi-based Rights & Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) has released a report titled "Bangladesh: The Case for Establishing OHCHR Field Office," highlighting rising human rights violations, the alleged weaponization of the justice system against political opponents, and increasing media suppression.

The report accuses the current administration, led by Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, of intensifying crackdowns on the press while downplaying attacks on religious minorities and indigenous communities. The RRAG has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to pass a resolution establishing an Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Bangladesh during its 58th session, scheduled from February 24 to April 4, 2025, in Geneva.

The Report

Call for UN Intervention

Citing UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk’s visit to Bangladesh on October 30, 2024, the RRAG emphasized the need for an OHCHR office to oversee legal, institutional, and economic reforms in the country. Türk had previously advocated for a strengthened UN presence to support Bangladesh’s transition process, ensuring justice, reconciliation, and human rights protection. However, the Yunus administration has so far rejected UN requests to establish an OHCHR office.

Weaponization of Justice Against Political Opponents

The report, referring to data from the Dhaka-based Manabadhikar Sanskriti Foundation, details a sweeping legal crackdown on individuals linked to the previous Awami League government, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As of January 31, 2025, authorities had filed 1,520 cases against 504,208 individuals, including 74,224 named and 429,996 unnamed persons.

Journalists have also faced significant persecution, with 348 media professionals targeted. The measures include 21 criminal cases against 147 journalists, money laundering investigations into 34, and denial of accreditation to 167 reporters. The government continues to invoke the Cyber Security Act of 2023, under which 24 people were arrested in 34 cases last year.

Attacks on Religious Minorities

The RRAG report further highlights a disturbing rise in violence against religious minorities, particularly the Hindu community. Between August 4 and 20, 2024, over 2,000 incidents of attacks were reported, which the Yunus administration dismissed as politically motivated. On January 10, 2025, the Bangladesh Police attempted to reinforce this stance, claiming that out of 1,254 verified complaints of attacks, 1,234 (98.4%) were politically driven, while only 20 cases (1.59%) were classified as communal violence.

"Bangladesh is on the brink of implosion," warned Suhas Chakma, Director of RRAG. "If the OHCHR office is not established, justice will be the ultimate casualty."

The UNHRC’s ongoing 58th session in Geneva is expected to deliberate on the proposal for an OHCHR country office in Bangladesh. Rights advocates argue that such a move is critical to ensuring transparency, accountability, and the protection of fundamental freedoms in the country.